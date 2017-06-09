Nigeria’s labour productivity rose 10.8 per cent in 2016 – NBS
The NBS attributed the increase in labour productivity to relative stability in power supply during the period.
The post Nigeria’s labour productivity rose 10.8 per cent in 2016 – NBS appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!