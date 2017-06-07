Nigeria’s market best, profitable for investors – Osinbajo

NIGERIA is one of the most profitable places in the ECOWAS sub-region for business and investment, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has affirmed. Prof. Osinbajo spoke yesterday while meeting the Foreign Minister of Indonesia, Mrs Retno L. P. Marsudi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. According to the Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

