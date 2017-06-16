Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s President Buhari Must Investigate Military ‘War Crimes’ Against Boko Haram Suspects, Says Amnesty – Newsweek

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Newsweek

Nigeria's President Buhari Must Investigate Military 'War Crimes' Against Boko Haram Suspects, Says Amnesty
Newsweek
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari should investigate alleged war crimes committed by the country's soldiers during the war on Boko Haram, according to Amnesty International, after a military commission cleared commanders of any wrongdoing.
Human rights abuses: Global body calls for speedy implementation of reportsThe Nation Newspaper
US, UK deny military officers visas over alleged rights abusesNAIJ.COM
Nigeria: Amnesty International Wants Nine Nigerian Military Commanders InvestigatedAllAfrica.com

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.