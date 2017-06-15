Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria’s Prof. Awosika re-elected as Chair of UN Scientific Panel

Nigeria’s candidate, Prof. Lawrence Folajimi Awosika, has been re-elected as Chairman of the United Nation’s Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS). The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York reports that Awosika polled 154 out of 157 votes to emerge Chair of the prestigious 21-person UN scientific body.

