Nigeria’s stocks resume rally, lifted by cement, petroleum sector

THE NIGERIAN stock market resumed a twoweek rally on Wednesday, recovering from the previous day’s loss thanks to gains in the cement and petroleum sectors. The index rose 1.51 percent by the close to 32,686 points after falling 1.16 percent on Tuesday when some investors booked profits. The bourse had gained more than 16 percent […]

