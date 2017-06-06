Nigeria’s Total Debt Hits N19tn – THISDAY Newspapers
Nigeria's Total Debt Hits N19tn
The Debt Management Office (DMO) Monday revealed that Nigeria's total debt stock increased to N19.15 trillion at the end of first quarter 2017, from the N17.36 trillion at the end of last year. According to the DMO, the external component of the …
