Nigeria’s WeCyclers Bags Grand Prize in Le Monda Smart-Cities 2017 Global Innovation Awards

We love success stories! Earlier this month, Nigerian social enterprise WeCyclers was crowned Grand Prize winner of the Le Monde Smart-Cities 2017 Innovation Awards. Wecyclers aims to improve the collection of domestic waste in Nigeria, using customized tricycles, adapted for the transport and collection of domestic waste and a system of confirmation of transactions by SMS. […]

