Night life fades away in Calabar over cult related clashes

Night life is gradually fading away in Calabar, Cross River State, following renewed cult clashes. The cult activity, which started since Monday has crippled night life in the metropolis. The death toll of the cult activity has risen to over ten. Sadly, in the renewed clash, two persons were killed on Friday in Calabar South. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

