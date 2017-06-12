Nike unveils Ronaldo’s boots

Cristiano Ronaldo will don a pair of newly-revealed special edition CR7 Mercurial Campeoes boots for this year’s Confederations Cup.

The Portugal captain has been given the unique design by Nike who say the boots have been created as a celebration of Ronaldo’s national pride and success at Euro 2016.

The one-of-a-kind set are not available for retail and the four-time Ballon d’Or winner will be hoping they help fire him to ever greater heights for his country.

Ronaldo’s boots are predominantly red and have an ankle fitted support with the iconic Nike tick in gold and a mini Portugal flag on the back.

The Confederations Cup begins in Russia later this month in Russia and features Portugal alongside the likes of Germany, Mexico and Australia.

Fernando Santos’ side begin their Confederations Cup campaign on June 18 against Mexico.

Ronaldo has enjoyed another phenomenal season for club and country and shows no sign of slowing down.

The 32-year-old scored a brace as he captained Portugal to victory in their latest World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

Having redefined his role as a No 9 for Real this season, the scoring touch has remained and at times it seems he could play in clogs and still find the target.

The post Nike unveils Ronaldo’s boots appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

