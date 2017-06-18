NIMASA wins public organisation of the year award

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has been bestowed with the prestigious public organisation of the year 2016 award by Tell Magazine, following outstanding achievements recorded by the agency in 2016, despite economic recession in the country.

The ward, which attracted commendations from dignitaries during the presentation at Civic centre in Lagos, had in attendance, the Ooni of Ife, Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, Dr. Dakuku Peterside and wife among others.

Speaking, the Chairman of the Awards Committee, Mr. Babs Alasa described the award as an honour well deserved, stressing that Peterside has repositioned NIMASA for greater recognition within and outside Nigeria in a short period. “NIMASA has done very well under Peterside and even President Muhammadu Buhari, recognised this and congratulated him when he was unanimously elected as the Chairman of AAMA .

At present,1,045 beneficiaries graduated from NIMASA’s human capital development programme, representing 42 percent of over 2,500 participants sponsored by NIMASA. Credibility was the criteria for nomination”, he said.

Also, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) led by Commander Thomas Foster, on a visit to Nigeria recently commended NIMASA for its strides in ensuring safety at the ports and expressed satisfaction with the infrastructure development regarding ISPS Code implementation in the ports. “It appears the energy that NIMASA has at the ports is very tremendous, as seen in all the ports we visited in Lagos”, Foster said. Through NIMASA, Nigeria now has about 80 percent compliance rate for ISPS code.

The post NIMASA wins public organisation of the year award appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

