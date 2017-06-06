NiMET concludes with NCC, MTN on MobileMet, gets ISO 2015 – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

NiMET concludes with NCC, MTN on MobileMet, gets ISO 2015

NiMET concludes with NCC, MTN on MobileMet, gets ISO 2015
The Director-General, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof. Sani Mashi yesterday said the agency has concluded all necessary details with the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) on its MobileMet as a frequency has been allocate to it.
