NiMET concludes with NCC, MTN on MobileMet, gets ISO 2015 – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NiMET concludes with NCC, MTN on MobileMet, gets ISO 2015
Vanguard
The Director-General, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof. Sani Mashi yesterday said the agency has concluded all necessary details with the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) on its MobileMet as a frequency has been allocate to it.
[ June 6, 2017 ] ISO certifies NIMET on weather forecasting standards Latest News
Nigeria: Nimet Needs 8946 More Weather Stations – DG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!