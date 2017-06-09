NiMET donates equipment to UniAbuja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), on Thursday donated some weather forecast equipment to the University of Abuja to upgrade its weather station in Gwagwalada. Prof. Sani Abarshi, Director-General, NiMet, disclosed this while inspecting and donating meteorological facilities to Department of Geography of the institution in Gwagwalada.

