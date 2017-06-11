Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nine States Received N3.7bn For School Feeding Programme – FG – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Nine States Received N3.7bn For School Feeding Programme – FG
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Yemi Osinbajo Flags Off Lagos-Ibadan New Rail Project The Federal Government says it has so far disbursed N3.7bn to nine states under for one of its Social Investment Programme, the HomeGrown School Feeding Programme. According to the Federal …
School feeding: 1.287million pupils benefiting, 14574 cooks hired – PresidencyDaily Post Nigeria
FG spends N3.7bn to feed 1.2 million pupils – AkandeGuardian (blog)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.