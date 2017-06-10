Pages Navigation Menu

Nine time French Open Champion, Rafael Nadal set to face Stan Wawrinka in the French Open Final

Rafael Nadal defeated Dominic Thiem in straight sets  3-6 4-6 0-6 on Friday in the French Open Semi Finals to set up a final match against Stan Wawrinka on Sunday. Thiem has a bit of advantage going into the game against Djokovic as he is the only player to beat Nadal on clay this year …

