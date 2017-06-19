Over 80, 000 job seekers jostle for NIS 1112 vacancies – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Over 80, 000 job seekers jostle for NIS 1112 vacancies
Vanguard
ABUJA – In what might sound as a heartbreaking news to thousands of unemployed Nigerians who are frantically applying for the recently-advertised vacancies in the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS, the federal government has declared that only 1, 112 …
NIS recruitment: Only 1112 vacancies available, says minister
Immigration To Grant Visas To Foreign Investors Within 48 Hours
Minister tasks NIS on operational order, service delivery
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!