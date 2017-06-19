Pages Navigation Menu

Over 80, 000 job seekers jostle for NIS 1112 vacancies – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 19, 2017


Over 80, 000 job seekers jostle for NIS 1112 vacancies
ABUJA – In what might sound as a heartbreaking news to thousands of unemployed Nigerians who are frantically applying for the recently-advertised vacancies in the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS, the federal government has declared that only 1, 112 …
