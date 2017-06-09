Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NITDA asserts mandate, halts plan by bank to procure foreign software – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

NITDA asserts mandate, halts plan by bank to procure foreign software
TheNewsGuru
The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has halted plans by the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) to procure foreign banking system for its operations in a move to domesticate the public sector's appetite for foreign solutions

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.