NJC recalls Justice Ademola, other judges once arrested by DSS

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Justice Adeniyi Ademola of an Abuja Federal High Court has been recalled by the National Judicial Council, NJC. NJC had suspended Ademola following charges of corruption brought against him by the Federal Government. He was one of the judges who operatives of the Department of States Services, DSS, had arrested in 2016. The judicial body […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

