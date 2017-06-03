NJC recalls six judges accused of corruption – TheCable

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 3, 2017


NJC recalls six judges accused of corruption
The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recalled Adeniyi Ademola, justice of the federal high court, Abuja, who was suspended following charges of corruption brought against him by the government. Before his recall, an Abuja high court had discharged
