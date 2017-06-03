NJC recalls six judges accused of corruption – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
NJC recalls six judges accused of corruption
TheCable
The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recalled Adeniyi Ademola, justice of the federal high court, Abuja, who was suspended following charges of corruption brought against him by the government. Before his recall, an Abuja high court had discharged …
BREAKING: NJC recalls Justices Okoro, Ademola, 4 other suspended judges
NJC recalls Justice Ademola, other judges once arrested by DSS
BREAKING: NJC recalls Justice Ademola, five other judges accused of corruption
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!