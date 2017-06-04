Pages Navigation Menu

NJC Recalls Suspended Judges

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recalled seven judges who were suspended in November 2016 after a raid on their homes by the Department of State Services (DSS). In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by the council’s Director of Information, Soji Oye said the council recalled Justice Inyang Okoro of the Supreme Court, Justice Uwani John […]

