NJC Recalls Suspended Judges

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recalled seven judges who were suspended in November 2016 after a raid on their homes by the Department of State Services (DSS). In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by the council’s Director of Information, Soji Oye said the council recalled Justice Inyang Okoro of the Supreme Court, Justice Uwani John […]

