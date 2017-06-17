Nkosana Moyo takes on Mugabe – DailyNews
|
NewsdzeZimbabwe
|
Nkosana Moyo takes on Mugabe
DailyNews
HARARE – As the country hurtles towards potentially bruising elections next year, former Industry and International Trade minister Nkosana Moyo has given the first clearest hint that he would take on President Robert Mugabe at the polls although he …
Zimbabwe: Economic Illiteracy in Govt Fuelling Implosion
'Mujuru determined to remove Mugabe'
MDC-T official says it will only take bloodshed for Mugabe to go
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!