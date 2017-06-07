Pages Navigation Menu

NLNG did not account for $15.9 billion oil money – NEITI

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has revealed that the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) did not account for $15.9 billion oil money it collected on behalf of the federal government. The Executive Secretary of NIETI, Waziri Adio, made this known at the ongoing probe by the House of Representatives ad-hoc panel investigating alleged […]

