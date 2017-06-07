NMA morns late Professor Oshotimehin

NIGERIA Medical Association, NMA, said it morns the late Professor Babatunde Oshotimehin, the fourth executive director of the United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA, who passed on in the early hours of Monday. This was contained in a press release signed by the NMA president, Dr. Mike Ogorima, and its secretary, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununus, yesterday. […]

