NMA says Kogi in a mess, orders doctors to resume strike Monday

Kogi State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has ordered its members to resume the strike they suspended two weeks ago. NMA said doctors were trapped in the “mess” going on in Kogi, lamenting that the state government is being insincere. NMA in a statement after an emergency congress in Lokoja on Saturday, said […]

NMA says Kogi in a mess, orders doctors to resume strike Monday

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

