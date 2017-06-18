NMG writer Walter Menya arrested – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
NMG writer Walter Menya arrested
Daily Nation
He will be taken to court this on Monday, the police statement, signed by Spokesman George Kinoti said. Police did not say what charges he will be facing. In the Sunday Nation this week, Mr Menya wrote a story about the Friends of Jubilee Foundation …
Arrest of NMG writer Walter Menya stirs a storm
Nation journalist arrested over bribery claims
Outrage after Sunday Nation senior reporter is arrested for writing about Uhuru's campaign funding
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!