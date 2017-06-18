Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NMG writer Walter Menya arrested – Daily Nation

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

NMG writer Walter Menya arrested
Daily Nation
He will be taken to court this on Monday, the police statement, signed by Spokesman George Kinoti said. Police did not say what charges he will be facing. In the Sunday Nation this week, Mr Menya wrote a story about the Friends of Jubilee Foundation …
Arrest of NMG writer Walter Menya stirs a stormNairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog)
Nation journalist arrested over bribery claimsCitizen TV (press release)
Outrage after Sunday Nation senior reporter is arrested for writing about Uhuru's campaign fundingTUKO.CO.KE

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.