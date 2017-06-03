Nnamdi Azikiwe University 8th Governing Council Appoints New Representatives..

Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka (NAU) has elected a new governing council. The senate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University in its 184th meeting held on 22nd May, 2017, elected representatives in the 8th governing council. The election which was chaired by the vice chancellor, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku, FAS and held at the university auditorium was adjudged peaceful. …

