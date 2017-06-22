Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nnamdi Kanu is Agitating For Biafra Because of Selfish Interest – Rabiu Kwankwaso

Posted on Jun 22, 2017 in Biafra | 0 comments

The Senator representing Kano Central, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said that Nnamdi Kanu’s agitation for Biafra is borne out of selfishness.   There have been agitations for the creation of an independent state of Biafra by several groups, mainly the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).   However, Daily Post reports the former Kano State…

The post Nnamdi Kanu is Agitating For Biafra Because of Selfish Interest – Rabiu Kwankwaso appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.