Nnamdi Kanu’s Handshake Heals A Biafran Man From Stomach Pains in Umunnachi, Anambra State

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Biafra | 0 comments

A shocking story trending online has it that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is now a ‘Prophet’ and has delivered a man from a 2-month old stomach pain in Ozzuh villa, Umunnachi, a town in Anambra state.

The IPOB hero who got his freedom last month was reportedly hosted in the village where he gave the young man a ‘handshake’ which healed him immediately.

