Nnenna: I ‘II Like to Act Alongside Denzel Washington – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Nnenna: I 'II Like to Act Alongside Denzel Washington
THISDAY Newspapers
Olayinka Olukunga Ademo, popularly known as Nnenna, is a model, actress and singer. She has a passion for youths. In this interview with Tosin Clegg, she talks about her career, childhood and marriage. People have come to know me as Nnenna. My name …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!