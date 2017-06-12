NNL: Insurance Recruits New Players To Fortify Team

Ben Ogbemudia, Media Officer, Insurance FC of Benin, says the club has recruited five new players to fortify the team ahead of the Nigeria National League (NNL) second stanza.

Ogbemudia told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday that the players were three strikers and two midfielders.

He said the aim was to provide options to the coaching crew and boost the chances of the club playing in the elite division next season.

The media officer said Insurance, which currently occupies the 7th position with 24 points, would approach the second stanza with a fresh vigour.

“We are not leaving anything to chance which is why we have engaged more players to boost the squad.

“Aside the fact that we have been getting the needed support from the government, we are also working to ensure the club is promoted to the elite league.

“We have gotten a matching order from the state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, who has been very supportive with his presence in our home matches, to ensure we achieve our aim,” he said.

NAN reports that Heartland Club of Owerri currently tops the table with 32 points.

Only two top teams will gain promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) next season.

The second stanza of the NNL resumes on June 24. (NAN)