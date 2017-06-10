NNPC, 29 Ex-Workers At War Over N4billion Severance Package

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation ( NNPC) and 29 of its former workers are at loggerhead over N4 billion severance package.

It is understood that the ex-workers who were relieved of their jobs after working for the corporation as casual staff are seeking for the interventions of human right activists and other well meaning Nigerians to help them collect their N4 billion.

However, their claims did not sit too well with the management of the Corporation as it advised them to go to court.

Apparently frustrated by this, the ex-workers flayed at the management of the NNPC for telling them to go to court, knowing fully well that they don’t have the financial muscle to hire a lawyer.

Speaking with The Nation at the weekend in Abuja, the spokesman and also leader of the the disengaged causal workers of NNPC, Mr. Eze Ene and his assistant Okolo Barnabas, said they lack the means to engage lawyers to sue NNPC.

Speaking for the NNPC on the matter, the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu said that there is nothing like that nomenclature ‘casual staff’ in NNPC.

He described them as daily paid workers that NNPC must have engaged their services that should ordinarily leave when there was no need for their service.

The NNPC spokesman however advised that “if you are making claims and assuming that there was something like that in NNPC and you believe that NNPC engaged your services and you were not paid, you go to court. It is as simple as that.”

The disengaged staff however stated that “we don’t have the means to engage lawyers and that is why we are calling on human right lawyers to come and help us and if there is anywhere we are found guilty the law should take its course. We don’t have money to take them to court. They have money. They are even saying they will be happy if we will go to court so that they will frustrate it.”

Ene further lamented: “They should pay us off for over 15 years because now we don’t know where to start life. In the existence of NNPC no casual staff has been set off without conversion.”

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

