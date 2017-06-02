Pages Navigation Menu

NNPC, Bayelsa govt to build power plant

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Michael Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, said that it has entered into a partnership with the Bayelsa State Government to build a power plant in the state.

This came as Bayelsa State government expressed its readiness to acquire an Oil Prospecting Licence, whenever another oil licence bid round is conducted.

NNPC, in a statement in Abuja, said that the decision to partner Bayelsa in building a power plant was part of  efforts to resolve the nation’s electric power challenge.

According to the statement, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr. Maikanti Baru, made the disclosure while receiving the Bayelsa State governor, Mr. Seriake Dickson, who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Baru, who also expressed interest in the state’s Brass Fertilizer Company, said that the NNPC was prepared to invest in the project as a shareholder.

Baru said the power plant will be built at the Bayelsa State’s proposed industrial park, adding  that the collaboration will  afford the state and NNPC the opportunity to share technical knowledge that will attract investors to the Niger Delta region.

He added that Bayelsa State was earmarked for the Federal Government’s Greenfield Modular Refinery project which feasibility studies had been concluded, adding however, that the project was stalled due to the withdrawal of the foreign partners from the project.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

