NNPC confirms 13% drop in pipeline vandalism

Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has revealed that extensive engagement with oil and gas community stakeholders embarked upon by the Federal Government and the corporation has continued to yield positive results with the attainment of 12.77 percent reduction in downstream pipeline vandalism.

According to the April 2017 NNPC Financial and Operations report released in Abuja on Monday, downstream pipeline sabotage decreased from 94 pipeline vandalised points in March 2017, to 82 in April 2017, representing a 12.77 percent reduction relative to the previous month.

The April 2017 numbers also indicate substantial progress compared with corresponding period of April 2016, which recorded 214 incidents.

In terms of products availability within the period, the Corporation maintained adequate stock of over 1.2 billion litres of petrol sufficient for more than 34 days forward consumption.

It was also recorded that during the period, the NNPC in an effort to reduce to the barest minimum the incidences of fire outbreak in the 21 depots across the country, received bids from 37 companies to supply six triple agent fire-fighting trucks for the operation of the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company (NPSC), one of the downstream subsidiaries of the NNPC.

The report noted that NNPC had continued to import Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) to supplement local refining, while the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continues to make available foreign exchange to marketers to import AGO and ATK.

The April 2017 report, which is the 21st edition of the NNPC Financial and Operations report, also noted that average national daily gas production stood at 242.32 billion cubic feet (BCF) or an average of 8,077.19 million standard cubic feet per day, representing 6.79 percent increase relative to the previous month.

Comparatively, the daily average natural gas supply to gas power plants slightly decreased to 672mmscfd (or equivalent to power generation of 2,787mw in April 2017) relative to 689mmscfd recorded in last month.

However, this supply is also 22.85 percent higher than the corresponding supply recorded in April 2016 of 547mmscfd, the report said.

The post NNPC confirms 13% drop in pipeline vandalism appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

