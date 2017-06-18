NNPC crashes diesel price by 42% – spokesman

Mr Ndu Ughamadu, the Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Sunday said it had crushed the price of diesel by 42 per cent. In a statement in Abuja, Ughamadu said diesel also known as Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), had a huge downslide over the last six months, following key strategic interventions by NNPC. ”In the first quarter of 2017, retail prices of AGO, which is one of the deregulated products, shot to an all-time high of N300 per litre in major demand centres across the country.

