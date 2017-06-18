Pages Navigation Menu

NNPC forces down diesel price to N175

Posted on Jun 18, 2017


NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NNPC forces down diesel price to N175
Vanguard
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Sunday, said it has forced down the price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), also known as Diesel, to between N175 to N200 per litre across the country. The NNPC, in a statement by its Group General …
NNPC Crashes Price of Diesel across Nigeria by 42%THISDAY Newspapers
NNPC returns 42% subsidy on diesel nationwideNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

