Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NNPC operating secret fuel subsidy — Senate – Daily Trust

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

NNPC operating secret fuel subsidy — Senate
Daily Trust
A Senate panel has uncovered secret operation of subsidy regime by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), despite its cancellation by the present administration. A ranking senator told our correspondent that the Senate Committee on …
Senators kick against planned N5 levy on petroleum productsNigeria Today

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.