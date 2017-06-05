NNPC promises to support gas flare out law – The Nation Newspaper
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that it has put in place measures and facilities to curb gas flaring preparatory to the 2020 flare out deadline by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR). NNPC Group Managing Director, …
