NNPC reduces price of diesel across the country

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Ndu Ughamadu, on Sunday said it had crushed the price of diesel by 42 per cent. In a statement in Abuja, Ughamadu said diesel also known as Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), had a huge downslide over the last six months, following …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

