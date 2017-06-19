Pages Navigation Menu

NNPC reduces price of diesel to N175

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has reduced the price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) also known as diesel by 42% nationwide. This was containted in a statement released on Sunday and signed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs division of the corporation, Ndu Ughamadu. NNPC explained that the price reduction, which was […]

