NNPC Remains Committed To Environmental Protection – GMD – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
NNPC Remains Committed To Environmental Protection – GMD
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Maikanti Baru, NNPC The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has committed to maximising its environmental management quotient through increased compliance with international standards certification for its processes and operations. Speaking at an …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!