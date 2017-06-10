No excuse for losing to Bafana Bafana, Kwara DOS says

Tunde Kazeem, the Kwara Director of Sports, says the Super Eagles had no reason losing to Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. The Super Eagles lost 0-2 to Bafana Bafana in the match played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday. It was a win which gave the South Africans their first win over Nigeria in any competitive match at senior level, through second half goals from Tokelo Rantie and Percy Tau help.

