No fairy tale for Buffon & Juventus, just the same old sad story – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
No fairy tale for Buffon & Juventus, just the same old sad story
Goal.com
Everywhere one looked at full-time at the Millennium Stadium, there were people clad in black and white in floods of tears. This defeat hit hard, primarily because it was supposed to be different this time. Juventus were supposed to win this time. They …
Sami Khedira ready to show Real Madrid what they're missing and drive Juventus to European glory in Cardiff
Higuain Juve deserve win most
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!