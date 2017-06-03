Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

No fairy tale for Buffon & Juventus, just the same old sad story – Goal.com

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

No fairy tale for Buffon & Juventus, just the same old sad story
Goal.com
Everywhere one looked at full-time at the Millennium Stadium, there were people clad in black and white in floods of tears. This defeat hit hard, primarily because it was supposed to be different this time. Juventus were supposed to win this time. They
Sami Khedira ready to show Real Madrid what they're missing and drive Juventus to European glory in CardiffMirror.co.uk
Higuain Juve deserve win mostThe Nation Newspaper

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.