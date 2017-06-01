No harmful germs in water supplied to Lagos households

The Managing Director of Lagos Water Corporation (LWC), Mr Minimum Badmus, on Thursday refuted a report that water supplied to Lagos households contained harmful germs. Badmus spoke with newsmen in Lagos.

He was reacting to a report by a national daily that there were harmful germs in public water samples taken from Abuja, Lagos, Plateau, Kano, Katsina and Enugu.

According to Badmus, water produced in Lagos state and supplied to residents met the World Health Organisation (WHO) standards.

The newspaper had claimed to have conducted an independent analysis of water samples from the five states and Abuja using American Public Health Association guidelines.

The daily claimed that many of the samples did not meet WHO standards and the Nigerian Standard for Drinking Water Quality.

However, Badmus said: “A comprehensive laboratory test and analysis have been carried out in all our facilities.

”It is clear that LWC water is safe and good for consumption as it is produced in conformity with WHO standards.

”Lagos water processes involve application of water treatment chemicals such as aluminum sulphate, hydrated lime and chlorine to purify the water and remove all hazardous substances to guarantee safe consumption.

”The quality assurance department of the corporation, monitors samples on regular basis.

”The department also subjects the samples to physical, chemical and microbiological tests in waterworks laboratories in conformity with acceptable standards,” he said.

Badmus said that the corporation would soon install secondary chlorination points at strategic locations on the public water supply distribution networks.

According to him, this will help to remove microbial contaminants entering water supply during distribution, and further guarantee protection against water borne diseases.

He said that the LWC was committed to providing potable and uninterrupted water to the residents.

Badmus assured members of the public that water produced by the corporation remained good for drinking and all other household uses.

