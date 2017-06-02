No more war! Watch Kaffy and Davido settle their beef – Nigerian Entertainment Today
No more war! Watch Kaffy and Davido settle their beef
Following the social media beef between Kaffy and Davido last year, the duo have finally reconciled. Kaffy had accused Davido of hiring her dancers for a show and later bounced them off the stage and refused to pay them. According to Kaffy, 'It wasn't …
Positive Vibes Only! Davido & Kaffy reunite following 2016 Drama
