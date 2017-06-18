No mosquito net, no wedding -Sokoto State new Law

As a way of curbing malaria and spread of other diseases, the Sokoto State Government’s new law will mandate potential suitors to add insecticide-treated mosquito nets to the brideprice they pay before getting married. The new law also proposes that couples will also have to undergo testing for sickle cell gene, and enrol for a state […]

The post No mosquito net, no wedding -Sokoto State new Law appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

