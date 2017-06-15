Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

No N6Billion Was Found In NSCDC Boss, Gana’s Account

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu is surprised, just like many good Nigerians are, over fake news being circulated by faceless groups on the social media, claiming that a whooping N6Billion was found in his bank account. For the records, the budget of NSCDC is not up to N6Billion. […]

The post No N6Billion Was Found In NSCDC Boss, Gana’s Account appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.