Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘No One Has Right to Question My Citizenship’ – Chairman Korkoya – Front Page Africa

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Front Page Africa

'No One Has Right to Question My Citizenship' – Chairman Korkoya
Front Page Africa
Monrovia – The Chairman of the National Election Commission, Cllr. Jerome George Korkoya, facing a mountain of allegations from some Liberians that he holds an American citizenship, says those making the claim are opening a Pandora box.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.