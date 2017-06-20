‘No One Has Right to Question My Citizenship’ – Chairman Korkoya – Front Page Africa
'No One Has Right to Question My Citizenship' – Chairman Korkoya
Monrovia – The Chairman of the National Election Commission, Cllr. Jerome George Korkoya, facing a mountain of allegations from some Liberians that he holds an American citizenship, says those making the claim are opening a Pandora box.
