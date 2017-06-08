No one would survive a US, Russia war – Putin blows hot

Russian President, Vladimir Putin has rubbished the belief that the United States would defeat Russia if the two engage in a war. “Nobody would survive the clash,” Putin told US movie director, Oliver Stone for The Putin Interviews. Putin also expressed concern of US military action and its NATO alliance. “NATO is a mere instrument […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

