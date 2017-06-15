No plan to deregulate petroleum industry – Osinbajo – The Nation Newspaper
|
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
|
No plan to deregulate petroleum industry – Osinbajo
The Nation Newspaper
The Federal Government said on Thursday it has no plans to deregulate the downstream sector of the petroleum industry because any attempt to do that will lead to increase in the prices of petroleum products, especially Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).
Why FG cannot set up refineries ―Osinbajo
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!