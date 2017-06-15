No plan to deregulate petroleum industry – Osinbajo – The Nation Newspaper

Pages Navigation Menu

No plan to deregulate petroleum industry – Osinbajo
The Federal Government said on Thursday it has no plans to deregulate the downstream sector of the petroleum industry because any attempt to do that will lead to increase in the prices of petroleum products, especially Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).
