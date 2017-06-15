No plan to deregulate petroleum industry – Osinbajo

The Nation Newspaper

The Federal Government said on Thursday it has no plans to deregulate the downstream sector of the petroleum industry because any attempt to do that will lead to increase in the prices of petroleum products, especially Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

