No plan to sack council workers, say Akeredolu, NULGE – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 8, 2017


No plan to sack council workers, say Akeredolu, NULGE
The Ondo State government yesterday debunked a report that it had sacked 600 local government workers attached to traditional rulers across the state. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Segun Ajiboye, said the 600 workers were ad …
