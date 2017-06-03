No Plans to reject 2017 Budget, says Presidency – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
No Plans to reject 2017 Budget, says Presidency
Vanguard
ABUJA- THE Presidency said Saturday that it has no plans to reject the 2017 Budget which was recently approved by the National Assembly. In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senate, Senator Ita …
Presidency has no plans to reject 2017 Budget, says Enang
Nigeria: Presidency says no plan to reject 2017 budget
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!